Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

