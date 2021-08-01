Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $37.39 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.27.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock worth $3,369,103 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

