Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OrganiGram at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in OrganiGram by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in OrganiGram by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in OrganiGram by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGI. Raymond James lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

