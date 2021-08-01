Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

