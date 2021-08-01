Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,818 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 80,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.