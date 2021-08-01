Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cimpress by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $23,375,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.