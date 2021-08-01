Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 307.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

OSI Systems stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

