Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of PROS worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $35,731,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,301. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRO opened at $43.42 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

