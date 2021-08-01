Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $3,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

