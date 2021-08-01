Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,163,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

