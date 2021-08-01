Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,485 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:PBF opened at $9.17 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

