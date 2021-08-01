Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $86.31 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.19.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

