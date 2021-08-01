Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

