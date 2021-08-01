Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.32.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 in the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.