Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

