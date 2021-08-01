Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.12 Million in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after purchasing an additional 685,208 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after buying an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

