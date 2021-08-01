Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Yandex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yandex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $67.93 on Friday. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

