Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of CXP opened at $16.67 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

