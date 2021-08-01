Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 115.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 152,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 287,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Cronos Group by 761.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

