Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

