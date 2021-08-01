Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,887 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 158,055 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $226.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

