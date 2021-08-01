Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

