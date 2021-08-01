Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 18,531 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 152.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE HVT opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $656.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

