Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 8,994 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $6,338,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.