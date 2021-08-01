Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 336,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,118,000 after buying an additional 179,799 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.03.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

