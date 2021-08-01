Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,925 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.30% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.