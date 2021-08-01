Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SEMrush as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $19.99 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

