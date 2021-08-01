srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $648,565.71 and $7,888.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00103292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 1.00130955 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00829831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

