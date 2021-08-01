Stacks (STX) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $38.22 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00101795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00135116 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,412.74 or 0.99779638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,027,445 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

