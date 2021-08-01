Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.13 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00221829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

