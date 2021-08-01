StakedZEN (STZEN) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for approximately $59.26 or 0.00143612 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $60.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,398.76 or 1.00320924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00834885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,949 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

