Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 470,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

SCBFF has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF remained flat at $$6.04 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

