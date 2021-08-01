Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 470,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

SCBFF has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF remained flat at $$6.04 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

