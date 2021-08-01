Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $708,185.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00102412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00137080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,042.34 or 0.99962747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00828827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,684,974 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

