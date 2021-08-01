Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Standex International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SXI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.00. 53,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

