Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Star Equity and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Micron Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.23 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.52 $1.15 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80% Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Star Equity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

