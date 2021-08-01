Starbase 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $753,385.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $753,385.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00795900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

