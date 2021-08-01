Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

