Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

