Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

