State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 129,985 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

