State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,406 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $939,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $8,628,560. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.29. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

