State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 17,190 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 174.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $419.36 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.