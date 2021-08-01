State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 114,064 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $100.02 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.