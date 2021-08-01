State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.14 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.