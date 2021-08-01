State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 17,737 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several research firms have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

