State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 18,739 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

