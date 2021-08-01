State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 25,819 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

