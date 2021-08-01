State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 26,697 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $213.42 and a one year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.86.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

