State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 48,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

