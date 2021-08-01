State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,807 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HST opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

